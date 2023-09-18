Marvin Kennedy

Marvin Eugene Kennedy, 86, of Zanesville OH, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Marvin was born to Howard and Evelyn Kennedy. In addition to his parents Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Kennedy; daughter, Jeannie Mayle; grandson, Joseph Kennedy and brothers, Robert Kennedy, Dennis Kennedy and Theodore Kennedy.

Marvin leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Marvin (Tootie) Kennedy Jr.; grandchildren, Jermey Kennedy, David Kennedy, Scarlett Mayle and Rachel Mayle; siblings, Lonnie Kennedy, Jerry Kennedy and Mary Kennedy; 5 great grandchildren, as well as several other friends and family.

Marvin was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed going fishing and hunting when he was able. He also enjoyed hunting ginseng.

Per Marvin’s wishes cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.