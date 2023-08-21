Mary Beebe

Mary Ann Beebe, 92 of Zanesville, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at 3:30 PM, Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her home. She was born Tuesday, December 9, 1930, in Zanesville, the daughter of Lavaun Paul McLean and Sarah (Barclay) McLean. She married Walter L. Beebe on Saturday, May 31, 1952, who preceded her in death.

Mary Ann loved watching television, especially Hee Haw. She was an avid fan of Daniel O’Donnell, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengal’s. She was an animal lover of any and all types of animals, and enjoyed all their company over the years.

Mary Ann is survived by one son, Shane (Bonnie) Beebe; one grandson, Matthew Beebe and several fur babies.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Beebe.

No calling hours will be observed and a caring cremation will take place. Mary Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband in Wesley Union Cemetery in a private ceremony. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Genesis Hospital and Genesis Hospice for the care they gave to Mary Ann during her illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701, in Mary Ann’s memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com