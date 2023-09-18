Mary “Mary Lou” Bates

Mary “Mary Lou” L. Bates age 84, of Senecaville, OH passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at her home. She was born March 12, 1939 in Columbus, OH a daughter of the late Leland and Helen McHiney Garrabrant.

She always recalled being the Cheerleading Captain for 4 consecutive years at Westerville High School. She was a member of the Certified Columbus Board of Realtors, where she qualified for the Million Dollar Club while selling realty in Columbus. Mary Lou went on to work as a hostess for over 30 years before retiring from the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Cambridge, OH.

Mary Lou had a love for bird watching and always kept them fed. She could often be found playing Bridge and she was formerly in a card club for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her great-granddaughter Shyanne White; brother Herbert Garrabrant; half-brother Donald Garrabrant; former husband Kenneth “Merritt” Bates.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Michael (Jenni) Vanderkamp of Birmingham, AL, Daniel (Cathy) Vanderkamp of Helena, AL, and Joan White of Summerfield, OH; grandchildren Josh (Erin) White, Justin White, Matthew Vanderkamp, Hunter Vanderkamp, Parker Vanderkamp, and Jewel Stewart; great-grandchildren Jacob White, Haylee White, Owen White, and Naomi Ratliff. She is also survived by several friends.

Cremation will be observed, and a Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Memorial contributions to assist the family with unexpected expenses may be directed c/o Chandler Funeral Home.