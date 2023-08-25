Mary Mitchell

Mary Elizabeth (Black) Mitchell, 99, of Adamsville, died Thursday morning, August 24, 2023, at her home.

Born May 11, 1924, in Lore City, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John Black and Ada Bell (Wisecarver) West. Mary was a 1941 graduate of Adamsville High School and was a true homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking all while chasing after six kids.

Surviving are four children, Clarence E. (Beverly) Mitchell Jr. of Zanesville, Ralph R. (Cindy) Mitchell of Norwich, Samuel R. (Andrea) of Adamsville and her caregiver and son, Daniel J. Mitchell of the home, who was her main caregiver for over 2 years; eighteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Kenneth Knicely and daughter-in-law, Susan Mitchell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Mitchell Sr., whom she married on April 10, 1946, and who died January 16, 1990; a daughter, Susan Knicely; a son, Jeffery Mitchell; a brother, Roy Black; and four sisters, Goldie Jadwin, Faye Dutro, Mae Hittle and baby sister, Thelma Black.

The family would like to extend a warm and sincere thank you to the doctors and staff at Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care for the exceptional care they provided for Mary.

Private family services will be held by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville, Ohio.