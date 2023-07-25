Maybelle Bailey

Maybelle (Eby) Bailey (Aka Jerri), 78 of Salesville, went home to her Savior Jesus Christ on July 24, 2023.

She had been ready to go, as she had been missing her sister, brother, father, and other family members that had gone on before her.

She was born on October 24, 1944, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Charles Milan Eby and Maybelle (Powell) Brookover.

She is survived by her sister, Faye Stilley of Montana; several nieces and nephews; five children: Maybelle F. Shaw, Karen A. (Larry) Berger, Amanda F. (Michael) Heath, William L. Bailey, and Willard L. (Kimberly) Bailey; thirteen of her fourteen grandchildren: Karri (Roy) Hill, Jack I. Shaw III, Sarah Spinks, Danny (Ashley) Gause, Kayla (Matt) Hall, Matthew (Heather) Bailey, Amanda (Dean) Vanperson, Brayden Heath, Michael Heath, Sydney (William) Abbott, Allyson Bailey, Cameron (Brittney) Bailey, and Tyler Bailey; seventeen great-grandchildren: Samantha Boggs, Joshua J, Haylei N., Paityn R., Caleb P. Reeves, Rory Hill, Addison and Liam Shaw, Kloe and Tanner Spinks, Jaxson Hall, Kora and Aydrix Bailey, Riley, Brandon, and Ethan May, Jemma Heath; great-great-granddaughter, Harper M. Boggs.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stephanie Kramer.

Maybelle was a graduate of Frazeysburg High School. She used to work at Gottlieb Johnston and Beam. She belonged to Sharon Ave. Free Methodist Church of Zanesville. Maybelle was a former secretary for Good Samaritan Medical Center Rehabilitation. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed more than words can ever express.

Calling hours will be held on July 28, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. A dignified cremation will take place following.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com