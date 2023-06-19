MCLS Is Bringing Polka Music to Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System routinely holds events across their branches that invites the community to experience culture and learn about literacy. MCLS Youth Services Department Manager Haley Shaw announced an upcoming music show that will be taking place at three library locations; Dresden at 11 a.m., South Branch at 2 p.m. and John McIntire at 5 p.m.

“Pint Size Polkas is a fun and interactive music show for all ages but it’s also focused on kids,” Shaw said. “So kids and kids at heart will get a huge kick out of the music. There’s also opportunities for them to join in and dance and clap and practice rhythm and motion and that sort of thing.”

The show will be performed by Mike Schneider, who has been performing since 1996. He will be performing popular polka covers as well as some of his originals.

“So we like to try to use the Summer Reading Program as an opportunity to bring unique experiences here to Muskingum County and to Zanesville because a lot of the time these types of shows for kids are not as readily available in this area and also not free. So the fact that this is a free show is an opportunity for your family to come together and enjoy some music. It’s why we like to bring it here and get people into the library during summer readings and their also coming in and seeing all of the books we have available and all of our other events,” Shaw said.

Registration for Tuesday’s shows are recommended but not required and for more information you can visit events.muskingumlibrary.org.