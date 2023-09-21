McWane Ductile Receives E-3 Award

A Coshocton business is among several businesses and organizations that are going above and beyond to protect Ohio’s environment and continue to show their commitment to environmental stewardship.

McWane Ductile Ohio received the Environmental Excellence Silver Award by hosting a contest consisting of teams from the McWane family of companies for the best pollution prevention ideas. The results of the contest have generated significant savings company wide. In addition they’ve implemented energy upgrades at the facility, including purchasing regenerative burners, installing LED lighting and using variable efficiency drives.

“We’re 100 percent committed to being a good member of the community. Doing things the right way and at a very high level. We don’t just settle for being at a level compliance. We want to continually get better. We want to make our community better,” said Todd Crawford McWane Ductile VP and GM.

McWane Ductile casts ductile iron products including pipe, valves, hydrants, fittings, plumbing products and manufactures fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems and steel pressure vessels.

Ohio EPA’s E-3 program recognizes businesses and organizations through four levels of recognition achievement: silver, gold and platinum. In all 48 businesses and organizations were recognized across the state.