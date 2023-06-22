Meet Raven; The Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week’s Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week is Raven.

Raven is a 5-year-old Labrador and husky mix. He is a very friendly pup that’s full of love and energy. The perfect forever home for Raven would be one with a big fenced in yard so he can let his energy out.

“Hikes. That would be fantastic. An active family. Dog parks, as long as you can control him. He just has a really good attitude. You would never figure out that he’s five years old, and that’s what makes him really special.” Animal Shelter Society Executive Director, April Gibson said.

Raven is vaccinated, neutered, and is microchipped. The easiest and safest way to get a runaway furry friend back into their homes is by microchipping them. The Animal Shelter Society is having a special, from now until June 30th, your pet can be microchipped for $20.

“It’s very simple. You don’t need an appointment. You come in, leave your animal in the car, come in and let my staff know that they’re here, we get it set up, and it takes about five minutes.” Gibson stated.

To help take care of animals like Raven, the Animal Shelter is looking for sponsors. For $100 a year, your company’s sign will be hung up in their lobby.

For more information on the shelter or Raven, visit their website below.

The Animal Shelter Society, Inc.