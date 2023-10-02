Michael Arnett

Michael L. Arnett, 73, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at 12:41 P.M. on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born July 1, 1950, in Cambridge, son of the late Charles “Chas” and Elaine (McVicker) Arnett. Michael retired as a State Trooper at OSHP after twenty-eight years, then became the transportation supervisor for Philo Local Schools for nine years. He was a member of the OSHP Retirees’ Association, and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed riding his Harley and above all, Michael loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Anita (Hale) Arnett, whom he married June 30, 1973; a daughter, Brandi (Brad) Richert; a son and best friend, Brian Arnett; grandson, Drew Richert; a brother, John Arnett; two brothers-in-law, Keith (Brooke) Hale and Kevin Hale; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Ken) Mossor and Diane (Mike) Martin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Gray.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

A cremation will be held under the direction of THE BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

