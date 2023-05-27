Motorcyclist Killed after being Struck by Deer

A Senecaville motorcyclist was killed Friday night after her motorcycle struck a deer.

It took place on State Route 265 near mile post 2 around 8:15pm.

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Megan Stimpert was operating her Harley Davidson Motorcycle east on 265 when she was struck by a deer that entered the roadway.

She was transported to Ohio Health Southeastern Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.