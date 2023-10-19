Muskingum County Fairgrounds to Host Exciting Fall Events

ZANESVILLE, OH – Even though the 178th Muskingum County Fair is still months away, the Fairgrounds will still be hosting some events through Fall.

This year, the Muskingum County Fair Board is partnering with A Storybook Christmas to host a Gingerbread contest.

The Gingerbread contest will take place on November 19th from 11 to 1 P.M. at the Veteran’s Complex. The categories are Child 5-9 years-old, Youth 10-14 years-old, Adult, 15 and over, and Professional.

It is $10 to enter and there will be prizes for each category, as well as a People’s Choice Award.

Gail Dietrick, President of the Fair Board, says to break out your baking skills for this great event.

“We’re inviting everyone to break out those baking skills you might have and whip up a Gingerbread Structure.” Dietrick said.

The Annual Christmas Bazaar & Flea Market will also be taking place on December 9th from 9 to 3 PM.

It will be held at the Veteran’s Complex and will feature great food, free parking and admission, and holiday fun.

The Fairgrounds still have some spots available if you still need a place to store your boat or RV for the winter.

Johna Sharp, Director of the Fairboard, says that spots are on a first come first served basis.

“Spots are on a first come, first served basis.” Sharp said. “So if you need to store anything, come to us as soon as possible.”

Boat and RV storage is from October 1st through April 1st, for more information you can call the office at 740-453-3068.