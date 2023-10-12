OAZ Player of the Game

There are only two weeks left in the high school football regular season. In week 8 there were a lot of high scoring games. With that came players who rose to the occasion. Our Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville Players of the Game were announced.

On Z92 Tri-Valley quarterback Max Lyall took home honors. He threw for 5 touchdowns in the win over Philo. The Scotties put up 52 points of offense and Lyall connected early in the game to big tight end target Erik Neal. Tri-Valley also got contributions from Jayden Wallace. The Scotties have won their last 5 games as they prepare for undefeated Sheridan on the road this Friday. The game is for the MVL Big School title.

“Preparation, our practices have been a lot better the last few weeks and more focused,” said Lyall. “It’s always good to win an award but the only thing that matters is the win. I’m super close with all the receivers so the ball is being spread around more this year more than last year so it’s always good to get everyone involved. Last year we thought we should have won it. Sheridan is a great team and we’re all looking forward to a great matchup so this practice week is really important for us to get better and be ready to go on Friday.”

The other players receiving honors in week 8 include the Highway 103 player of the game West Muskingum’s Cord McKenzie. He had 3 sacks in the game and was dominant on both sides of the line. Rashid Sesay had a historic game for the Tornadoes and a lot of that can be thanks in part to McKenzie’s effort on the offensive line. West Muskingum picked up another win last week beating Morgan, they will now look to Coshocton and Meadowbrook to end the season.

The AM 1240 player of the game is Rosecrans Brendan Bernath. The senior quarterback went 8-16 passing for 181 yds and a touchdown. He also rushed twice for 10 yards. Rosecrans lost 42-6 to Grandview Heights to fall to 3-5 on the year. The travel to Miller this week.