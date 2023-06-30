ODNR promotes boating safety over the holiday weekend

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH- The ODNR is teaming up with Operation Dry Water with other local law enforcement agencies to promote sober and safe boating for the weekend of July 1-3.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign that urges boaters to be aware of the risks of operating a boat under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Boating Under the Influence is the number one cause of injuries and fatalities on the water.

“The main thing is, have your life jackets ready and available, typically a lot of our boat accidents that we have, alcohol happens to be the main cause, typically the contributing factor in a lot of our boating crashes,” said Michael Sterwerf, Southwest District Captain for the ODNR Law Enforcement.

In 2022, law enforcement officers across the United States removed 794 individuals who were operating impaired on the waterways during Operation Dry Water weekend. Even intoxicated passengers have a higher risk of being seriously injured.

“The main thing would be, make sure you have a sober operator, make sure you have someone that knows the rules and laws before they go on the water, if you’re gonna drink, make sure you have someone that knows how to drive the boat, the main thing is we want people to be safe out there and enjoy the holiday weekend,” said Sterwerf.

The ODNR encourages everyone to have a safe and fun holiday weekend. You can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting the Operation Dry Water website or by visiting the ODNR websites section on boating.