OVI Checkpoint Planned

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers with the New Philadelphia post plan to operate an OVI checkpoint this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint and the location the morning of the checkpoint.

The Patrol said the checkpoint is meant to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The Patrol said if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.