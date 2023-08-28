Patricia LaFollette

Patricia Ann Lafollette, 93 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia on August 27, 2023, at Adams Lane Care Center of Zanesville.

She was born on March 17, 1930, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Anthony Albert and Annis (Joseph) Albert. Patricia was a member at St. Rose Church in New Lexington and later a member of St. Nicholas Church of Zanesville for many years. She worked at General Electric from 1974-1991 and later worked at Walmart as a greeter for over 9 years. In her spare time, she loved working with her flowers, but most of all, she enjoyed her time spent with her loved ones.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Carl) Gibson, Robert “Bob” Ellis, Gary Ellis, Jimmy (Mary Ann Smith) Ellis; grandchildren, Derrick, Jeremy, Nickie, Joey, Mandy, Sarah, Kyle, James “JJ”, Heather, Jennifer, Danny; several great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John Ellis; brother, Joe Albert; sisters, Della Albert, Emaline Mattus, Julia Albert, Mary Albert, and Pauline Burchett.

Calling hours will be held on Friday September 1, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday September 1, 2023, at 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Miller officiating. Burial will follow services at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

