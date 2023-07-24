Patricia Taylor

Patricia “Patty” Taylor, 82 of Zanesville, passed away suddenly at her residence on July 21, 2023.

She was born on December 16, 1940, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Richard Melvin and Rita Melvin. She worked at Big Bear Grocery, in produce for many years. Patty enjoyed gambling at Wheeling Downs, but most of all, she enjoyed her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Arnold, Kim Ansel; sons, James Arnold; brother, Jerry Melvin; sister, Joyce Hill; grandchildren, Kiersten Swingle, Taylor Maccabee, Catie Smith, James Arnold III, Emilee Arnold; 3 great-grandchildren; special friend, Florence Spencer; and special cat, Boomer.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Taylor.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. Per Patty’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place. DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com