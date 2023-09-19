Ralph “Butch” Cooperider

ZANESVILLE

Ralph Earl “Butch” Cooperider, 77, passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born January 3, 1946, in Akron to the late Willard and Esther Fleck Cooperider. Ralph graduated from Hower High School in Akron and he also received a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and a Master’s of Business Administration from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. He was an engineer for Contel, GTE and Verizon. He was also a City Planner, overseeing engineers on several large projects throughout the state. He was a member of the American Legion Post #29. He proudly served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn Frazier Cooperider; a daughter Lesley Dawn (Ronnie) Blanton; a brother Larry (Judy) Cooperider; two sisters: Jean Matolyak and Rebecca Cooperider; and a sister in law Violet Marie Kehl.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Willard Cooperider Jr. and David Cooperider; sister Jennifer Maischaider; and brother in law Robert Kehl.

Calling hours will be from 12 to 2PM Saturday, September 23 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will begin at 2PM with his sister, Rebecca Cooperider officiating with full military honors.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.