Robert “Bobby” Newman

Robert “Bobby” Vernon Newman, 70 of Zanesville, died 3:02 PM, Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a lengthy illness. He was born Friday, September 18, 1953, in Zanesville, the son Theodore A. “Ted” Hollins and Ruth Ann “Peg” (Newman) Hollins. He married Imelda A. (Williams) on Saturday, June 6, 1998, and was a member of Wings of Hope Tabernacle.

Bobby was employed with AVI Food Systems as a Truck Driver. He was a member of the Putnam Hill Park Association, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and visiting with friends and family.

In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by two sisters, Vicki E. Newman of Cambridge, MD, and Kathy L. Hollins of Zanesville, one step-daughter, Ashleigh Hill and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by one brother, David Hollins.

Friends may call 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 16, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Funeral services will follow Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Pastor Jim Workman officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 AM till 11:00. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com