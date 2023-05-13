Robert “Mike” Ashcraft

Robert “Mike” Ashcraft, 72, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Thursday, May 11, 2023 at his home.

Born November 10, 1950 in Newark, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert & Lucy (Lippert) Ashcraft and a 1968 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Mike was known as a hard worker and spent many years employed as a carpenter for the Longaberger Company. He enjoyed farming, sitting down to a meal with family and friends, and cheering for his Las Vegas Raiders.

Surviving is his loving wife, Carolyn Loedeman whom he married November 18, 1989; a daughter, Carrie (Kevin) Edwards of New Jersey; grandchildren, Zack Edwards of Oklahoma and Alyssa (Brett) Meyer of Vermont; a great grandson, Matthew Meyer; sisters, Becky (Bill) Wolford of Frazeysburg and Donna Totten of Newark; a brother Louie (Karen) Ashcraft of Frazeysburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Ashcraft.

Friends and family may call from 11am to 12pm Tuesday May 16, 2023 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be held at NOON Tuesday May 16, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Cooper officiating.