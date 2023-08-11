Robert Moody

Robert Allen Moody enter heavens gates on August 10, 2023. Robert was born October 9, 1963, to Delbert D. Moody Sr. and Gladys M. (Sims). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Marie Wade; lifelong companion, Angela Penderton and granddaughter, Kyleigh Knox.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters and one son; several grandchildren; siblings, Delbert Moody Jr., Ronald L. Moody and Mary E. Church (Moody); several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; special cat, Ozzy; as well as several other friends and family.

Robert loved to go fishing in his free time. He enjoyed building model cars. Robert will be missed by all that knew him. Per his wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.