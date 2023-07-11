Robin E. Davis

Army, E-8, 1967 - 1988

Robin was a Crew Chief on helicopters, he was always talking about Hueys and Chinooks. He spent 2 tours in Vietnam, and stationed many places overseas as well as stateside with his wife, Patty and Son, Bruce.

Robin is the son of a WWII Army Veteran Richard L. Davis, he was stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked. Robins Father In Law was also in WWII, Clovis L. Walker, he was a POW in Europe. Robin now has 2 Grandsons who’ve recently unlisted in the Army, Xander is stationed overseas and Cameron will start Bootcamp this Fall.