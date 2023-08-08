Rodney “Rod” Holdcroft

Rodney “Rod” Allen Holdcroft, 57, of Norwich, died Monday afternoon, August 7, 2023, at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House with his family by his side.

Born November 22, 1965, in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late Everett Holdcroft, Jr. and Carolyn (Harding) Skabar. Rod was a 1984 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and earned his Associates Degree at Zane State College. He worked as a weaver for 21 years at The Longaberger Company and retired from the Muskingum County Sheriff Department. Rod was a member of the Adamsville Global Methodist Church, Malta Masonic Lodge #118, Sons of the American Legion, and Kids Hope USA. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, shooting his guns, and watching motocross. Rod was competitive at heart and lived for friendly competition at Monday Night Dart League every winter. Many would say he was an extremist to the core and down for just about anything; from riding his pit bike or flying through the sky in his Paraglider above Adamsville and Dresden.

Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Mollie (Hittle) Holdcroft, whom he married October 29, 1988; a daughter, Haleigh (Carter Paul) Holdcroft of Zanesville; a son, Haven Holdcroft of Norwich; six grandchildren, Baylie, Willow, Alaina, Ansley, Prestynn and Pierce; a brother, Bob (Becky) Holdcroft; two half siblings, Mark and Tory; five step siblings, Danny, Mike, Justin, Stacie and Phillip; step-dad, John Skabar; father in-law and mother in-law, Vern and Jean Hittle; brother-in-law, Matt (Lisa) Hittle; sister-in-law, Michelle (James) Lewis; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his biological father, Robert Havens; a brother, Chad Holdcroft and a step-sister, Dawn Holdcroft.

Friends and family may call Friday, August 11, 2023, from 4:30pm to 9:00pm at The Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden with Masonic Services being held by the Malta Masonic Lodge #118 at 4:20pm.

Funeral services will be held 10:00am, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Adamsville Global Methodist Church, 8065 East Street, Adamsville, Ohio with Pastor Pamela Lashley officiating.

Rod will be laid to rest at Heaven’s Gate Cemetery, Adamsville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice- Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701; LifeWise Tri-Valley, P.O. Box 522, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822; or a charity of your choice