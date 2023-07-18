Ronald Smith

_lowlight _noise _blur

Ronald Louis Smith, 83, of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with his Lord at 5:50 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at his home, surrounded by those who loved him. He was born on June 1, 1940 in Zanesville to the late Cecil and Lavera (Dalton) Smith. He had been a head chef at the former Casino Lounge, now Old Market House and retired from Eaglesticks formerly Steer Inn. Ronnie was a loving, funny brother and uncle, he could light up a room with his smile, his laugh and his “Oh Yeah”. He liked country music, and was an avid animal lover. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ronnie to Zanesville Animal Shelter

He is survived by to cherish his memory a brother; Sheldon Smith of Zanesville, two daughters, Julie Mayle of Zanesville, and Karen Larken of Arcadia, CA; his loving niece and caregiver Kimberly (Gregg) Daniels, four grandchildren, one great- grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine Sue Hill Smith, his wife Ethel Edna Smith; a son, David Craig Smith, five brothers, infant boy, Raymond, William (Billy), Arthur, and James Smith; three sisters, Sandra Sue, Leota Morgan and Dorla Brown; sister-in-law Glenna Tate Smith.

A heartfelt thank you to his special friend Jane and the others at the The Carr Center and Shriver’s Hospice.

He’s going to be missed by so many. Per his request, no service will be observed, cremation has been chosen. Burrell Funeral Services is serving the family.