Ronda Brennan

Ronda L. Brennan, 43 of Mount Vernon, passed away on October 26, 2023.

Ronda was born on January 30, 1980, in Zanesville. She is the daughter of Sandy J. and Kevin Kinney and the late James W. Dovenbarger. Her life revolved around her children and she loved them with every piece of her heart. Ronda was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

In addition to her mother, Ronda is survived by her children, Mickala L. Nelson, Nathan E. Brennan, Raylynn D. Hamilton, Ryanna L. Taylor; her grandchildren, Makaya Jane Bryne and Maverick Dene Bryne; her siblings, Michael Brennan, Shaila (Travis) Worden, Trevor Dovenbarger, and Joshua (Abby) Brennan; her nephew, Darren M. Gates Jr.; her maternal grandmother, Lila Kinney; the fathers of her children, Barry Nelson and Stevie Hamilton; her adoptive father, Michael Brennen; as well as many aunts and uncles and friends.

Ronda is preceded in death by her daughter, Nova Reign; her father, James W. Dovenbarger, who passed away on March 30, 2016; her maternal grandparents, Timothy A. and Rhonda (Pride) Hanning and Charles B. Kinney; and her paternal grandparents, William and Margaret (King) Dovenbarger.

Visitations will be from 4 to 6 pm on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A prayer circle for Ronda will be held at 6 pm after the visitations at the funeral home. Pastor Joe Rowland will officiate the service.

www.farusfh.com