Rosemary Tokie

Rosemary Tokie, 86, of Corning, peacefully died in the mid-morning hours of Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on June 12, 1937, the only child to her late parents, Herbert, and Lillian (Hoops) Covan.

Rosemary was an incredible person, a tireless fighter and a devoted matron. She raised her seven children, looked after her many grand children and cared for her great and great-great grandchildren. She assisted her husband in the creation of the Perry County Baseball Hall of Fame and supported him in his induction into that very same organization and later would do the same for her son, Eric. Her dedication continued as the president of the Ladies Auxiliary Perry County Baseball Hall of Fame from whom she received the Humanitarian of the Year award. Rosemary had a deep abiding passion for supporting the Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities, ensuring that several of the families had a great Christmas.

She was a lover of all animals, especially her dogs, Jake, and Rita, at one time she wanted to be buried with all her special animals on her farm. Rosemary will be dearly missed as the blessing she was.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Cindy Anderson, John (Rose) Tokie, Dale (Debbie) Tokie, Terry Tokie, Mark (Julie) Tokie, Eric (Nancy) Tokie and Adam Tokie; her fourteen grandchildren, her thirteen great-grandchildren and her four great-great grandchildren, as well as her dear friends, Marty Moody and Vera Pletcher.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Tokie who died three years to the day on October 5, 2020; her son-in-law, Terry Anderson and her grandson, Christopher Tokie.

Friends are welcome to pay their respects from 2-4:00 and 6-8:00 PM, Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St. Crooksville. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 9, at the funeral home. Rosemary will then be buried in Zion Cemetery near her home.