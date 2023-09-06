Ross Huggins

Ross Huggins, 89 of Zanesville, went to his final rest on September 6, 2023, after a brief stay at Cedar Hill Healthcare under hospice care.

He was born on March 14, 1934, in Cambridge, Ohio, son of the late Wilie Harrison Huggins and Ara (Morgan) Huggins. Ross was a graduate of Madison High School and Refrigeration School. He later worked at Kaiser Aluminum for over 34 years. After Kaiser Aluminum, he became self-employed as a home builder and air conditioning specialist. Ross later retired and began farming. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed trips to Lake Erie and Canada, where he would fish for walleye and perch. He would search for local farm ponds (like Luburgh’s), fishing for bass, catfish, and his favorite, large blue gills. Although he enjoyed hunting for grouse, squirrels, and turkey, his favorite game was deer. Later in life, Ross favorite past-time was watching old Westerns on T.V.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda (Heatwole) Huggins; children, Diane (Mark) Burrier, Theresa (Jeff) Houston, Jay (Cathy) Huggins, Jeff Huggins; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorthy Huggins; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ardith Huggins, Edna (Clarence) Watson, Wilber (Glenda) Huggins, Ralph Huggins, Mary “Wilda” (Clarence) Watson, Vashti (Luke) Chewning, Doris (Walter) Eagelson, and Wilie “Jim” Huggins.

Calling hours will be held on Friday September 8, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday September 8, 2023, at 1:00 Pm with Pastor Dick Newland officiating. Burial will follow services at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

