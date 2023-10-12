Roy Atkinson Jr.

Roy Harold Atkinson Jr., 93, passed away at his sisters’ residence with his sister and brother-in-law and nephew Ted by his side, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Roy was born August 28, 1930, in Zanesville to the late Roy H. and Melba Dowell Atkinson Sr. Roy was devoted to our country, where he served for two years in the United States Army. Following his discharge, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He lived in California for 57 years, was a salesman with Sears & Roebeck and loved dogs. He was an avid golfer, up until age 92. Roy enjoyed spending time with family and was a friend to all who knew him.

Surviving are two sisters: Shirlee (Robert) Grubb and Margaret Jean Page; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Schmid Atkinson; a sister Georgianna (James) Garber; and a niece Autumn Page.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30PM Sunday, October 22, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 2:30PM with Pastor Laureen Roe officiating. Full military honors will be held at the funeral home preceding the service. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery at a later date.

To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.