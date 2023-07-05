Russell Smith

Russell Marion Smith Jr., 64 of Zanesville, passed away on July 3, 2023, at his home.

He was born on May 19, 1959, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Russell Smith Sr. and Rita (Tracey) Smith. Russell was a member of Tru Light Ministries. When he was younger, he loved to roller skate with his friends. Russell loved music and was always known to have a big collection of albums. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Candi (Dale) Archibald, Lisa Bryan, and Cheyanne Smith?; brother, Randy Smith; sisters, Brenda (Ralph Roberts) Fleming, Kay (Frank) Grant, Linda Rodeheaver, Crystal Burkett; 6 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Franky Calendine.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Grant, Delores “Dee” Martin; and granddaughter, Jordan.

Calling hours will be held on Monday July 10, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Tru Light Ministries in Zanesville, Ohio. Services will be held on Monday July 10, 2023, at 5:00 PM with Pastor Ed Swartz officiating. Following services, a dignified cremation will take place. Russell will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery with his parents at a later date.

Following services, a meal will be held for family and friends at Tru Light Ministries.

To help with Russell’s funeral expenses, donations can be made to DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home or Tru Light Ministries in honor of Russell.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

