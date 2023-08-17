Russell Wheeler

Russell “Rusty” W. Wheeler age 75, of Lore City, OH passed away Monday, August 14, 2023 at OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center in Cambridge, OH. He was born March 10, 1948 in Cambridge, OH a son of the late Glen R. and Ruth E. Ogle Wheeler.

He served and protected his nation in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Rusty was a lifetime member of Cambridge VFW Post #2901 as well as a Past Commander. He retired from Champion Spark Plug following 15 years of service. He was also a carpenter for many years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Christine L. Wheeler whom he married August 13, 1994 and who passed away September 13, 2021 and a sister Sandy Biedkapp.

Those left to cherish his memory are three children Sunny Russell Nguyen of New Jersey, Renee Hart of Crossville, TN, and Ryan J. Wheeler of Cambridge; several grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 sister Diana “Sue” Dodd of Cambridge; special caretakers and friends Laura Tindall and Diana James. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed with no additional services held at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed in Rusty’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Rusty by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net