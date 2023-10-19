Samuel Mitchell Jr.

Samuel J. Mitchell Jr., 87 of Philo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Sam was born on August 10, 1936, at home in Duncan Falls. He is the son of the late Samuel Mitchell Sr. and Blanche (Howell) Peyton. Sam proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Afterwards, he owned the Duncan Falls Gulf Station for several years before working for the Ohio Power Plant. Sam was appointed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967 to work as Postmaster for the Philo Post Office for fifty-two diligent years. When he was not working, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family. Sam was a part of many groups within his community, such as the Duncan Falls-Philo Lions Club, the Muskingum County Dive Team, and he was a member of the Harrison Township Fire Department where he served as Chief for over twenty-five years. Above all, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed greatly.

Sam is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Glenna (Rayner) Mitchell, whom he married on July 25, 2006: his children, Clinton Mitchell of Hurlock, Maryland, Jason Mitchell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Darcy Searl of Zanesville; his step-children, Jessica (Matt) Carr and MaryBeth Swingle; his grandchildren, Caitlyn Mitchell and Samantha Searl; his step-grandchildren, Christian Lemon, Cheyenne Swingle, Emma Carr, and Tristan Carr; his nephew and niece, Marcus Hamilton of Gallion and Regina Vail; his brother-in-law, Edwin Rayner; his nephew-in-law, Brandon Rayner; his special furry pals, Gracie, Smokey, Jasper, and Holiday; as well as an abundance of friends.

In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Mitchell, who passed away on November 28, 2004; his infant step-daughter, Amy; his sister, Mary Lou Achauer; his infant brother, David; his half-sisters, Edith (Roy) Corns and Doris (Calvin) Corns.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio, 43701, or to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio, 43701.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Sam from 5 to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, 4509 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734. A memorial service for Sam will be held at 6 pm on the same day at the Church. Pastor Steve Harrop will officiate the service.

