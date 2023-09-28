Stolen Vehicle Leads Deputies on Pursuit

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office was led on a chase Wednesday morning involving a stolen vehicle.

It took place around 11AM and began when Coshocton County EMS noticed a silver car heading west on County Road 16 driving at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic.

Deputies arrived and found the vehicle on Chestnut Street and clocked it driving 95mph in a 35mph zone. They initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle continued on traveling onto State Route 83 and State Route 16. The vehicle attempted to run several vehicles off the road.

The pursuit ended in Muskingum County, where on Raiders Road officials were able to deploy stop sticks. The vehicle stopped on State Route 60 north of Dresden.

Following the pursuit Dover Police advised the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day from their jurisdiction.

The name of the suspect is being withheld until formal charges are filed.