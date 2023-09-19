Terry Ryan

Terry D. Ryan, 83, of Harrison, formerly of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Janet Lee Ryan. Devoted father of Christopher J. (Rosanne) Ryan and Mindy (Eric) Leonard, both of Cincinnati, Wendy J. (Andi) Ryan of Covington, Kentucky and the late Marcia Lee Ryan. Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Sandy (Wayne) Hughes of Maryville, Tennessee. Caring son of the late Kenneth and Pauline Ryan.

Terry was a 1957 graduate of Zanesville High School and he served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1961. During his working years he was employed by Procter & Gamble as a stationary engineer, retiring in 1998 after 30 years.

A funeral service will be held Friday, September 29, 3:00PM at Crossway Community Church, 9091 New Haven Rd., Harrison, OH 45030. A Celebration of Terry’s life will immediately follow at Riverview Crossing Clubhouse, 4900 River Crest Dr., Harrison, OH 45030. Committal prayers and interment of cremains, will be held Saturday, September 30, 10:00AM, St. Joseph New Cemetery, 4500 Foley Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45238. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossway Community Church or to People Working Cooperatively, 4612 Paddock Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45229. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.rmdfuneralhome.com. The Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home of Cincinnati is serving the Ryan family.