Thomas King

Thomas Lee King, 55, of Zanesville, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Thomas was born April 29, 1968. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Linda King; daughter, Nykole Gaunder; and grandparents, Josephine and Clarence Hazen, Bill and Nellie King.

Thomas leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, Richard King; granddaughters, Aubree, Lailah and Pasleigh Kinder; aunts, Paula Jenkins and Dixie (Jeff) Brannon; cousins, Karen, James, Ronnie, Jerry and others; as well as several other family and friends.

Thomas was a member of the local VFW in Zanesville. He enjoyed racing lawnmowers and used to do so at Lime Valley. He will be missed by all that knew him. Per Thomas’s wishes, cremation has been chosen. No services will be observed. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.