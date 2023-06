Timothy Bruce Wheeler

Navy 1968-1982, Ohio Air National Guard 1982-1999

My father enlisted out of high school in 1967. He served aboard USS Intrepid 68-71, Vietnam Service. Navy Reserve from 71-82. Transferred to Ohio Air National Guard in 82, retired in 1999. After retirement, he continued serving as a civilian employee at the Ohio Adjutant Generals Office managing supply for the Ohio National Guard until 2013 when he finally retired.