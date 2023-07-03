Timothy Jessen

Army SSG 13 years

I entered the Army in 2000. Graduated airborne school in 2001 with honors. I did a tour to Kosovo in 2001, a tour to Honduras in 2003, a tour to Afghanistan in 2004, a tour to Iraq in 2006, a tour to Iraq in 2008, and a tour to Afghanistan in 2011. I got out of active duty in 2013. Then served with the Texas National Guard for 5 years. My awards include 2 Iraq Campaign Medals, 4 Army Commendation Medals, 3 Joint Service Achievement Medals, 2 Army Achievement Medals, Valorous Unit Award, 4 Army Good Conduct Medals, and many more.