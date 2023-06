Todd Hughes

Ohio Army National Guard 1984- present

November will make 39 years in the Ohio Army National Guard. He has achieved the highest rank of CW5 (Chief Warrant Officer) for a warrant officer. He is a father of 2 and grandfather who his granddaughter calls Chief. Married 32 years. Has been deployed to Homeland Security in Washington DC. Works full time has federal employee which require to be in the military. His family is very proud of all he as accomplished and loves him very much.