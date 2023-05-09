Touring Circus Coming to Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Ohio – Warmer weather means more opportunity for fun and the local small town of Roseville is taking advantage. Roseville Village Council Member Rhonda Tolliver-Abele shared details of an upcoming event coming to the local community this Monday.

“Well the Culpepper Merriweather Circus is coming to Roseville, they are going to have two shows on May the 15th here at the Roseville Village Park the shows are at 5 and 7:30 PM, the mid-way opens at 4. A special thing that is happening at 9:30 AM is the tent raising and tour. Everyone is invited to watch the big top prize. You also get a chance to tour the grounds and get a behind the scenes look at the show,” Tolliver-Abele said.

There is a chance to get a four pack of free tickets to the shows this Monday by participating in a scavenger hunt. Participants will be asked to find a police car, a bridge, a stained glass window, a store or restaurant, a park, and a schoolhouse.

The event will provide a chance to share an old fashioned circus with family, learn about life on the road for a member and the duties of caring for the animals.

Fellow Village Council Member Vickie Gussler elaborates on how the proceeds from this event will be used.

“The money we make off of this is going towards their splash pad fund. We want to be able to keep it open seven days a week, we want to maintain our seven hours a day and keep the price at a dollar a person for our local kids and this is going to help us keep that going just that way and without dropping hours, without raising prices through anything of that sort. We want our kids to come over and have a good time,” Gussler said.

For more information and ticket pricing visit the circus website or the Village of Roseville Facebook page.