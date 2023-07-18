TV Game of the Week Tentative Schedule Released

The 2023 high school football season is right around the corner. With week one being a month away; we take a deep dive into the tentative TV game of the week schedule.

8/18 WEEK 1 – Licking Valley vs. Sheridan

Generals are coming off a big school division title and a deep postseason run.

8/25 WEEK 2 – Marietta vs. West Muskingum

9/1 WEEK 3- Philo vs. Morgan

The Electrics will travel to the brand new field at Morgan looking for revenge in this week 3 clash.

9/8 WEEK 4- West Muskingum vs. New Lexington

The small school champion Panthers will play the Tornadoes who won their first playoff game in school history last season.

9/15 WEEK 5- Philo vs. West Muskingum

9/22 WEEK 6- West Muskingum vs. Maysville

The Panthers will have a new quarterback heading into 2023 with last year’s starter Alex Bobb sticking to basketball.

9/29 WEEK 7- Sheridan vs. Philo

10/6 WEEK 8- West Muskingum vs. Morgan

The crew heads to Morgan again to see the new field as the Tornadoes travel there.

10/13 WEEK 9- Tri-Valley vs. Sheridan

A rematch of last year’s MVL big school title classic. Tri-Valley goes to Sheridan late in October.

10/20 WEEK 10- Sheridan vs. New Lexington OR Meadowbrook vs. West Muskingum

The week 10 game has not yet been decided.