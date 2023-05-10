Washington Fire Department Will Host 54th Annual Mothers Day BBQ

Zanesville, OH-

The Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Mother’s Day chicken BBQ dinner this Sunday.

This will be year 54 of serving moms in the community, which started all the way back in 1968 at the station. They will serve 1,200 dinners for $9 a meal which consists of a half a chicken, cole slaw, applesauce, a dinner roll with butter, chips, and dessert. Make sure to get there early before it’s gone.

“We get a half a chicken that we cook up back on the grill. We most generally start serving, we say 11, but there are people here between 9:30 and 10:00 am wanting dinners,” said Gene Hanning, chief of Washington Fire Department.

They normally sell out around 12:30 pm. Since Covid, the dinner is a drive thru process only and there is no dine in, delivery or call ahead ordering. The department said it’s the community chipping in that makes the difference in being able to have this tradition.

“Thanks for the support. We really appreciate the community helping support us and take care of us,” stated Hanning.

All of the money raised goes toward the operation of the department and new equipment. The dinner will be served at the Washington Fire Department, located at 2310 Adamsville Rd in Zanesville.