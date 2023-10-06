Washington Township Fire Department Introduces Life-Saving Thermal Fuse to Prevent Smoking-Related Home Oxygen Accidents

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Washington Township Fire Department has recently received new equipment for those who may smoke while on home oxygen.

This new equipment is called the thermal fuse. The thermal fuse is placed as close to the patient, on their cannula, as possible and as close to the oxygen machine as possible.

Gene Hanning, Chief of the Washington Township Fire Department, said that 160 people in Ohio died last year as a result of smoking while being on oxygen.

Hanning explained how the thermal fuse works incase of a fire.

“In the case that you would have a fire, the thermal fuse will melt and it will stop the flow of oxygen.” Hanning said. “You may get burnt or slightly injured, but this device will stop the oxygen device from exploding.”

The thermal fuses are free to those who are home oxygen and each family will receive 2 fuses.

The Washington Township Fire Department currently has some on hand for those who may need them.

Hanning said if they run out to call the State Fire Marshall and they will be able to get you the thermal fuses.