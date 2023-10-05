Zanesville Eagles Make Donation to South Zanesville Fire Department for Life-Saving Equipment

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Eagles recently made a donation to the South Zanesville Fire Department for new equipment.

Eagles Trustee, Dwight Davis, presented a check totalling $7,495 to South Zanesville Fire Chief, Russell Taylor, on Thursday morning.

Davis said the Eagles held many fundraisers to be able to collect the funds for the fire department.

“We do a lot of fundraisers, but a lot of it comes from charity operations and gaming.” Davis said. “It’s just a continuous operation. We just try to help the community out as much as we can.”

Chief Taylor said the fire department plans to use the money for heat seeking cameras.

These cameras will allow firefighters to see people through smoke and also make it easier to locate someone in the woods.

Taylor said that this donation means a great deal to the fire department.

“This is a great help to the fire department.” Taylor said. “These cameras will be used in life saving situations and housefires. Just thank you to the Eagles for being a big supporter of the fire department.”