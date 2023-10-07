12th Annual Triple Nickel Country Cruise-In

ROSEVILLE, OH- The 12th Annual Triple Nickel Country Cruise-In was held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church.

Admission to the event was free and featured homemade food, 50/50 raffles, a bounce house, a playground, vehicles, goody bags and more.

“This started in 2011 after the death of my father, we wanted to do something to commemorate him and have something that could bring the community together, me and dad used to show Farmall tractors and after his passing we wanted to do something and it led into this,” says Steve Wolfe, Cruise-In Organizer.

All proceeds raised from the event will be put back into the community through their P.R.A.Y.E.R. group. Throughout the last 12 years they have put over $25,000 dollars back into the community.

“It’s a good feeling, but it’s a good feeling just to be part of the community, it’s a team effort, we could not do it without the people that bring their cars and buys our food and buys our raffle tickets, we couldn’t do it without all of the businesses that donate the raffle prizes to us, this is truly a team effort,” says Wolfe.

The Annual Triple Nickel Country Cruise-In will be returning again next year. For more information contact Steve Wolfe at (740)-647-3066.