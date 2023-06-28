Philo Football Hosts Summer Youth Camp

DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The Philo Electrics football team hosted a youth football camp this summer. On Monday players and coaches were out guiding the young players.

At Philo, the word community has been preached by Head Coach Dirk Lincicome. The kids learned offensive and defensive drills from the high school players they currently watch. Senior offensive lineman Damon Myers believes this activity is great for team bonding. “I think it’s a lot to us especially to give back to the community and to think we sit here all summer all and give everything we got to this football team and all our coaches I think it’s nice to take to take a little break and show these kids how to be a Philo Electric.” Said Myers.

Current Philo quarterback Talon Preston sees potential with the younger group. “Means a lot, cause these kids are going to be the future of the Philo Electrics sooner or later so got to teach them young and get them more excited to want to play High school football.” Preston stated.

The Electrics have a quarterback battle heading into 2023. Last year’s starter Preston will be in a battle with sophomore quarterback Jack Lincicome. “Got to keep doing what I been doing, and Jacks definitely improved a lot and I got to keep improving myself and we also can work at different positions so we can see who fits in each position.” Preston said on the battle.

Last year Philo made the postseason, but failed to put points on the board. The mindset is different this season with an emphasis on scoring points. “I think it’s all about focus and making sure we execute our plays correctly. Last year, sometimes we get lackadaisical and we don’t do things right, So I think this year that’s a big emphasis on making sure we do what we need to do and I think we got the guys and the quarterback talent to make sure we can put points on the board as long as we can do our job.” Myers stated.

The Philo Electrics are looking to get back over .500 after just missing that mark last season.