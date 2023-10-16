Terry D. Flynn

Terry D. Flynn died peacefully in his home on September 4, 2023, in Zanesville. Terry was born on October 10, 1945 in Zanesville. He was the son of the late Ethel (Thomas) and Anderson Flynn. Terry is preceded in death by his brothers Edgar Allan Flynn, Stanley Clinton Flynn and David Charles Flynn.

Terry retired from Muskingum Iron and Metal as a crane operator where he worked for 35 years. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the South Zanesville Kingdom Hall. Terry loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt. He enjoyed a good laugh. Terry cared about the sick. He enjoyed going on long drives and exploring the county and trying new restaurants. As a child, Terry overcame a learning disability and was taught to speak by his father. Although he had many health challenges, Terry looked forward to a future time when he would have perfect health on a paradise earth (Ps 37:10, 11, 29). As he could, he shared in the house-to-house ministry of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Terry adored his mother and spent as much time with her as he could in her final days.

Terry is survived by his nieces and nephews: Steven Flynn, Cynthia Flynn-Harkreader, Micheal Flynn, Douglas Flynn, Wesley Flynn, Shawn Flynn, Eric Flynn, Aaron Flynn, Jonathan Flynn and Great Grand Nieces and Nephews and countless friends who all loved him dearly.

Terry’s remains were interred in the Mt Sterling Cemetery in Hopewell on October 7, 2023 in a private ceremony.