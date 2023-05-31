15th Annual Infant Service of Remembrance

The 15th Annual Infant Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023. The Infant Loss Memorial Service is designed to offer beavered parents, siblings, grandparents, their loved ones and friends the opportunity to acknowledge and honor the life and memory of their child, whether the loss be recent or historic.

All are welcome regardless of the type of loss they have experienced, so whether they have been through early or late miscarriage, missed miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancy, still birth, early infant loss or any other type of baby or child loss. If you need to say goodbye to a baby or to grieve, or you want to come along with a friend who needs to say goodbye, you are welcome.

The Infant Loss Memorial Service will give the opportunity to stand with others “who know” the pain of losing a child, and publicly acknowledge and remember.

We will gather at 11:15 AM, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, and process to Mt. Olive Cemetery for a Service of Remembrance and Committal Service with Fr. Martin J. Ralko and Chaplain Rev. Lynne Hottle officiating. If you have any questions, please call our caring funeral home staff at 740-452-5494 or Genesis HAIL Support Group at 740-450-6140. www.hilliscombsnestor.com

“There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world”