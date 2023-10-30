16th Annual CYF Coat Drive is Now Underway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – You may have noticed large cardboard boxes provided by Creative Packaging at high schools, libraries and several area banks that are participating in the Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation’s 16th Annual Winter Coat Drive.

Muskingum County Community Foundation’s Community Youth Foundation Advisor Christy Rahrig explained how the coat drive benefits many people throughout the community.

“The coat drive consists of placing a donation box at multiple places throughout Muskingum county for anyone and everyone to bring in new or gently used winter items. We take coats, we take hats, we take scarves, we take mittens, we take gloves, basically any winter item that you can name, we will gladly accept it,” Rahrig said.

The C-Y-F coat-drive collection boxes will be available through November 10th, after which the donated items will be distributed to local nonprofits for public availability.

“Examples of nonprofits we’ve given to in the past include: Eastside Community Ministry, the Salvation Army, Homeless Hands of Zanesville, Bethel Community Center, Avondale Youth Center, Transitions for Women, and other churches that have done clothing pantries and things of that nature,” Rahrig said.

Monetary donations can be given by check and mailed to the Community Youth Foundation at 534 Putnam Avenue Zanesville, OH 43701. You can visit the MCCF website, Facebook Page, or contact Rahrig at (740) 453-5192 for more information.