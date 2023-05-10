2nd Annual 50 Plus Expo

ZANESVILLE, OH – An informational event catered to community members who are 50 years and up was held today at the fairgrounds.

The Muskingum County Fair Grounds hosted their 2nd annual 50 Plus Expo which had over 40 vendors informing citizens on all thing’s health related and other opportunities available for them.

“I think there are a lot of things that this age group misses out on or didn’t know about. This is a great way to have them all in one spot. People can just walk around and visit everybody and see all the opportunities available to them.” Muskingum County Fair President, Gail Deitrick said.

This informational event brought several departments from Genesis, the Animal Shelter, health care providers, and other community centers together to provide important resources to the specific age group. Admission was free of cost, and door prizes were available. Participants were even able to get their blood pressure checked.

“Just everything that would help them. Some people don’t know where to go for excavating. If they have issues like that, we have Zemba Bros here that can help them,” Muskingum County Fair Director, Jonna Sharp stated. “I think they can gain knowledge here for emergencies even.”

The 50 Plus Expo will be returning again next year.