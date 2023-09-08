42nd Annual Genesis Foundation Pro AM Golf Tournament

ZANESVILLE, OH – Today was the start of the 42nd Annual Genesis Foundation Pro AM Golf Tournament at the Zanesville Country Club.

The 3 day tournament with around 500 participants, is expected to raise about $400,000 for the cancer center at Genesis.

According to Matthew Perry, the CEO Genesis, the cancer center has treated over 18,000 patients over the last several years, but it needs some renovations. He said this tournament will help Genesis provide better care to patients.

“It enables Genesis to provide a level of healthcare services we wouldn’t be able to do without the funds that are raised by this event.” Perry said. “Everybody has been touched by someone who has cancer, so that’s a big part of the services we offer.”

Ron Davis, the Senior Financial Officer, said that one of the biggest things that keeps the tournament going is the volunteers.

“This year we have over 100 people that donate their time, to help run the tournament, on the course, off the course.” Davis said. “We couldn’t make this tournament happen without them.”

For more information about the Genesis Cancer Center, you can head to their website at www.genesishcs.org/services-search/cancer-care