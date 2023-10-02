A Fall Full of Fun at The Muskingum County Library System

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County Library System is preparing for Spooky Season with lots of events for the whole family.

Sean Fennell, the Marketing and Community Relations Director, said that these events are not only to connect with the community but also to connect with the season.

“The Muskingum County Library System has a whole bunch of things for you to do this October.” Fennell said. “This is not only so you can connect with the community but also with the season.”

Fennell says the MCLS is your one stop shop if you need to do some decorating for October because they will be hosting multiple Halloween decorating events.

The Library will also be switching out their StoryWalk for a Spooky StoryWalk. The Spooky StoryWalk is recommended for children 12 and up, so little ones may want to sign up for another event.

Also if you present your Library card at McDonald’s Corn Maze from 2-5PM, you can get in for free and enjoy everything they have to do there.

Of course, October wouldn’t be complete without trick-or-treating! On October 31st, the library will be hosting Trick-or-Treat where you can come in and get more Halloween treats from library staff; costumes are highly encouraged.

For more Spooky Season events from the Library, head to muskingumlibrary.org/events