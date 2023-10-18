Ada Frame

Ada F. Frame 88 formerly of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2023 at the Helen Purcell Home in Zanesville.

Ada was born on June 18, 1935. She is the daughter of Cecil R. and Margaret (Mahon) Frame. She retired from NCR in Cambridge, she was a member of the Rural Dale United Methodist Church and she was an avid dog lover.

Ada is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mary Ann (Jeff) Dutro, Wanda (Jim) Wolfe, Rachel (Casey) Goodpaster, Robert (Lucretia) Frame, Randall Frame, and Geri (Eric) Mathes; sister-in-law, Garnett Frame; several great nieces and nephews and great-great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ada is preceded in death by her brother, Donald M. Frame and her brother and sister-in-law, Jerry R. and Carol Frame.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Helen Purcell for the love and kindness they gave Ada over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Helen Purcell Home, 1854 Norwood Blvd., Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Friday, October 20, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be 1 pm. Pastor Karen Osborn will officiate the service. Ada will be laid to rest beside her parents in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

